Five killed as suspected herders attack Benue community during harvest

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

MAKURDI — Five farmers have been killed in their fields by suspected armed herders who attacked Udeku Maav-Ya community in Mbakyol Council Ward, Turan District of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, disrupting ongoing harvest activities in the border community.

The attack, which reportedly occurred on Tuesday at about 4:00 p.m., left several others injured as residents were harvesting yams and bambara nuts, raising fresh concerns over food production and security in one of the state’s key agrarian areas.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Kwande LGA, Mr. Tersua Yarkwan, said five people lost their lives, noting that the assailants did not immediately withdraw from the community after the attack.

“This is a very disturbing incident. Five of our farmers were killed while harvesting their crops, and the attackers stayed back in the area for some time, which further heightened tension among residents,” Yarkwan said.

He described Kwande as a highly vulnerable border local government that shares an international boundary with Cameroon, adding that the area’s rugged terrain poses serious challenges to effective security operations.

“Kwande is a border local government with difficult terrain, and this has continued to expose our people to attacks. These repeated assaults, especially during the harvest season, pose a serious threat to food security,” he warned.

According to him, farming activities in the area have been severely disrupted, as many residents now avoid their farms for fear of further attacks.

Also speaking, a former supervisory councillor in the local government, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba, said the community was caught unprepared, alleging sustained pressure from armed herders.

“Our people have been facing constant attacks marked by shootings, destruction of crops, homes and economic trees, as well as restricted access to water sources,” Akerigba said.

He disclosed that those confirmed dead include Tyozua Gyuse, Gbaga Gyuse and Tersuur Ijighka, adding that the identities of two other victims had yet to be established as of press time.

“Some residents are still missing, and search operations are ongoing. The situation remains tense,” he added.

Akerigba further lamented that repeated attacks have forced the closure of schools, churches and markets in the community, decrying what he described as the absence of sustained security intervention.

“We are appealing for urgent and consistent security presence. Our communities cannot continue to live in fear,” he said.

Efforts to reach the Benue State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.