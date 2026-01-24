Five impressive camera phone alternatives to Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S25 remains a titanium-clad powerhouse, but in 2026, the smartphone landscape is more competitive than ever. For photography enthusiasts who want to venture beyond the “Galaxy,” several rivals have emerged with larger sensors, specialised portrait lenses, and superior AI-assisted zoom.

If you are looking for the absolute best in mobile imaging, here are five camera-centric alternatives to the Samsung Galaxy S25 that are making waves this January.

1. iPhone 17 Pro: The King of Cinematic Video

While Samsung focuses on raw megapixels, Apple has doubled down on professional-grade video and consistent color science. The iPhone 17 Pro is the definitive choice for content creators who prioritise “social-ready” results.

It features a refined triple-camera system where the “ProRes” and “Log” recording capabilities allow for professional color grading.

The new 48MP Ultra-Wide sensor matches the resolution of the main lens, making macro shots and wide-angle landscapes significantly sharper than those on the standard S25.

It is best for vloggers, filmmakers and users who want the most natural-looking skin tones in their photos.

2. Google Pixel 10 Pro: The AI Photography Pioneer

If you want a phone that thinks for you, the Pixel 10 Pro is the S25’s toughest rival. Powered by the Google Tensor G5 chip, it utilises “Video Boost” and “Night Sight” to turn impossible lighting into usable shots.

Google’s HDR+ processing is widely considered the best in the industry for balanced exposure. The Pixel 10 Pro also introduces “Camera Coach,” an AI feature that helps you frame and compose your shots like a professional.

The 5x Optical Periscope Zoom consistently beats the standard S25’s 3x zoom in terms of clarity at long distances.

Pixel 10 Pro XL

It is best for point-and-shoot fans who want the best AI-driven post-processing without manual editing.

3. Xiaomi 16 Ultra: The 200MP Zoom Monster

For those who feel the standard Galaxy S25 lacks “reach,” the Xiaomi 16 Ultra is a specialised imaging tool. Developed in partnership with Leica, it offers a distinct aesthetic that mimics classic film photography.

It utilises a 1-inch type main sensor, which is physically larger than what is found in the S25. This allows for natural background blur (bokeh) and incredible low-light performance without relying on software tricks.

A massive 200MP Periscope Telephoto lens that allows for sharp “Super Zoom” capabilities that outclass almost everything on the market.

It is best for photography purists and zoom enthusiasts who want a “real camera” feel in their pocket.

4. Oppo Find X9 Pro: The Hasselblad Color Professional

Oppo has quietly become a leader in mobile portraiture. Through its collaboration with Hasselblad, the Find X9 Pro offers a “True Colour” engine that ensures the colors you see in real life are exactly what you get on your screen.

It features a dedicated 70mm periscope lens, specifically optimised for portrait photography. This focal length is the “sweet spot” for capturing human faces without distortion.

The Lumo Image Engine, which uses generative AI to clean up noise in low-light environments while maintaining fine textures like hair and fabric.

It is best for portrait photographers and travellers who want vibrant, accurate colors in diverse lighting.

5. Vivo X200 Ultra: The Low-Light Champion

The Vivo X200 Ultra is currently topping global camera charts thanks to its Zeiss T coating, which virtually eliminates lens flare and ghosting—a common issue with the Galaxy series when shooting against bright lights or at night.

Its primary camera uses a 35mm equivalent focal length, which provides a slightly tighter, more cinematic field of view compared to the wider lenses on most smartphones.

It has APO Periscope Telephoto, which is certified for professional-level colour accuracy even at high zoom levels.

It is best for night-time photography and users who frequently shoot in challenging lighting conditions (concerts, cityscapes, etc.).

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