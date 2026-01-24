Fire razes building in Oyo

A devastating fire has ravaged a residential building at Block D5, Ifedapo Estate, in the Amuloko area of Ibadan, and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

The Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Mr Moroof Akinwande, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

Akinwande said that the fire incident which happened on Friday completely burnt down the six-room residential bungalow.

He said that the agency received a distress call about the fire incident on Friday at exactly 2:53 p.m. from one Odetunde and immediately deployed firemen led by ACFS Amoo to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was a bungalow of six rooms engulfed by fire, and our officers swiftly got into action and prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring buildings,” he said.

Akinwande said that no casualties were recorded in the fire incident and attributed the cause of the fire to a domestic gas cylinder that was left unattended and exploded, spreading to the entire building.

“Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by the fire,” the chairman said.

Akinwande advised members of the public to promptly call the fire service and provide the correct address whenever there was an emergency. (NAN)