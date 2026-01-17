Fire destroys over 100 thatched houses in Monguno IDP camp

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A fire outbreak has destroyed more than 100 thatched houses at the Water Board IDP Camp in Monguno, Borno, the police command says.

ASP Nahun Daso, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Maiduguri.

Daso said that the incident occurred on Friday at about 4:30 p.m. and was reported by Bukar Mbati, Camp Chairman of the IDP camp, at Monguno Police Station.

“The fire engulfed over 100 thatched houses, destroying foodstuff and other household items in the raging inferno,” he said.

He added that the state fire service, police and other security agencies stationed at the camp successfully brought the fire under control.

“Supol Monguno led a patrol team to the scene to conduct an on-the-spot assessment, and photographs of the incident were taken.

“Thankfully, no life was lost, and no injury was recorded. The value of properties destroyed is yet to be ascertained,” Daso said.

He added that an investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire. (NAN)