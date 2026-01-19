FIFA rankings: Super Eagles rise to 26th, 3rd in Africa after AFCON brilliance

Nigeria’s forward #09 Victor Osimhen (R) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have climbed to third place in Africa and 26th position globally in the latest FIFA Men’s World Rankings released on Monday.

The Nigerian national team moved 12 places from 38th to 26th after an impressive outing at the 2025 African Cup of Nations in Morocco, where they emerged third overall.

Nigeria scored the most points in the latest ranking (+79.09), after impressive performances at the continental competition.

Eric Chelle’s side won six of seven matches, beating Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Mozambique, Algeria and Egypt, but narrowly lost the semi-final to hosts Morocco on penalties.

The Super Eagles are now the third-best team in Africa, behind AFCON winners Senegal, ranked 12th globally, and Morocco, placed eighth in the world.

Algeria and Egypt occupy fourth and fifth positions, respectively, on the latest African ranking.

Meanwhile, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Morocco, Belgium, and Germany make up the world’s top 10 teams.

Vanguard News