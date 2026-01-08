FG voids sale of FAAN staff quarters nationwide

Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo.

By Nnasom David

The Federal Government has nullified the sale of staff quarters belonging to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Vanguard gathered that this is a decision that affects both retired and serving personnel who had purchased their official residences under an owner-occupier arrangement.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced the decision on Wednesday in Abuja, stating that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through the Federal Executive Council (FEC), approved the exclusion of all FAAN properties located within and around airport environments from any form of disposal to private individuals.

According to the minister, the decision follows long-standing concerns about the continued sale of government-owned properties situated in sensitive airport zones.

“The issue of selling government properties dates back to the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo,” Keyamo said.

He added, “However, there have been persistent representations that staff quarters around airports are meant to serve essential airport personnel such as fire service officers, air traffic controllers and other critical workers.”

He stressed that airport environments are designated security areas and are not suitable for private residential use, particularly for individuals raising families within such zones.

“Properties around airport environments are security areas and should not be occupied by private individuals,” the minister said.

Vanguard reports that the decision comes amid controversy surrounding FAAN staff quarters in Kano, where some retired and serving staff have laid claim to ownership of their official accommodation after making payments under the owner-occupier scheme.

With the latest approval by the Federal Executive Council, such transactions have now been rendered invalid, reaffirming the government’s position that airport-related properties must remain under public control for operational and security purposes.