FG to establish fire stations in public tertiary institutions

Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Samuel Olumode Adeyemi

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Federal Government has announced plans to establish functional fire stations within public tertiary institutions across Nigeria as part of efforts to strengthen fire prevention, emergency response and the protection of lives and critical national assets in the education sector.

The Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Samuel Olumode Adeyemi, disclosed this on Wednesday during the decoration of newly promoted senior officers of the Service at its headquarters in Abuja.

Adeyemi said the initiative, being pursued through strategic engagement with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), would cover universities, polytechnics and colleges of education nationwide.

“Through strategic engagement with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, plans are underway to establish functional fire stations within public tertiary institutions (universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across Nigeria), safeguarding lives and national investments in education,” the Controller General said.

Adeyemi explained that the initiative formed part of broader reforms aimed at repositioning the Federal Fire Service for efficiency, sustained operational readiness and effective public safety delivery, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration.

He noted that prevention remained central to the Service’s approach, stressing that improved preparedness within public institutions would significantly reduce fire risks and losses.

Speaking at the event, Adeyemi said the ceremony was not merely symbolic but represented recognition of merit and professionalism within the Service, as a total of 2,620 officers were promoted after a rigorous, transparent, and highly competitive process conducted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board in collaboration with the Army Resource Centre.

He said, “Promotion in the Federal Fire Service is neither automatic nor accidental. It is the outcome of years of commitment, repeated assessments, performance reviews, and institutional scrutiny.”

The CGF expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for what he described as his unwavering support for security and emergency response institutions.

He said without his approvals, confidence, and reform-driven leadership, milestones such as the promotion would not have been possible.

Adeyemi also commended the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Board, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his “purposeful leadership, strategic guidance, and hands-on oversight,” noting that his insistence on accountability and performance management had reshaped the operations of the Service.

The Controller-General highlighted several achievements recorded since assuming office in August 2025, including improved welfare for personnel, deployment of 40 revamped fire appliances across commands, and the training of over 700 trainees in fire and emergency response.

He also referenced specialised training programmes conducted at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, under the Haske Biyu exercise, which he said enhanced tactical competence and inter-agency collaboration.

Adeyemi further said the Service had strengthened collaboration with state fire services, the National Emergency Management Agency, the Nigeria Customs Service and private sector partners, including the Tony Elumelu Foundation, under which 7,400 Nigerians are to be trained in basic fire safety and prevention. According to him, public engagement was also prioritised through the National Fire Safety Week and nationwide Harmattan Fire Safety Campaigns.

Reflecting on operational readiness during the festive period, the Controller General said a “No Leave, No Holidays” directive issued in December 2025 was strategic rather than punitive, explaining that “fire does not recognise public holidays, religious celebrations, or family gatherings.”

He said the directive paid off as officers responded swiftly to major fire incidents across several states, saving lives and properties worth billions of naira.

Addressing the newly promoted officers, Adeyemi charged them to see their elevation as a call to higher responsibility. “Your decoration is not merely a reward for past service; it is a call to higher standards. Your new ranks demand stronger leadership, deeper discipline, clearer judgement, and unwavering integrity,” he said.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Controller General of Fire in charge of Human Resources, DCG M.A. Tambari, reminded the promoted officers of the responsibilities that come with their new status, saying, “Your promotion reflects hard work, consistency and loyalty. You must lead with integrity, conform to standards and deliver results because to whom much is given, much is expected.”