FG, police behind Osun LG crisis — Accord alleges

By Luminous Jannamike

The Accord Party on Friday accused the Federal Government and the Nigeria Police Force of being behind the ongoing crisis in Osun State local governments, demanding the immediate withdrawal of court-sacked All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmen and councillors from council secretariats across the state.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Chairman, Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem, the party said the continued occupation of local government secretariats by the APC officials, despite subsisting court judgments nullifying their election and the expiration of their tenure, poses a serious threat to democratic governance and the rule of law.

The party recalled that the local government election that produced the APC chairmen and councillors was nullified by the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo in November 2022, a decision later upheld by the Court of Appeal on 10 February 2025 and again on 13 June 2025. It added that the tenure of the officials from the disputed election expired on 22 October 2025.

“There is no justification whatsoever why they will continue to occupy Local Government Secretariats in Osun State backed and protected by the Police as if Nigeria is a Banana Republic with no rule of law and where might is right,” Accord said.

The party criticised the move by the ex-APC chairmen and councillors to approach the Federal High Court seeking an extension of their expired tenure, describing it as an abuse of court process and a delay tactic.

“This forum shopping is a delaying tactic to continue the siege on Osun Local Government Secretariats,” it added.

Accord maintained that there is no constitutional or legal basis for extending the tenure of elected officials, warning that such actions undermine representative democracy.

“There is no place in the nation’s Constitution and Electoral Act that permits tenure extension for any elected official.

“These anti-democratic forces have chosen to make a mockery of our representative governance,” it added.

Beyond the leadership dispute, the party also accused the Federal Government of unlawfully withholding statutory allocations meant for Osun State local governments, describing the action as harmful to grassroots governance.

“Accordingly, Accord demands the immediate release of the N130bn statutory allocations to Osun State Local Governments illegally withheld by the Federal Government,” the statement said.

The party further called on the Inspector-General of Police to withdraw security personnel from local government secretariats occupied by officials it described as illegal occupants.

“The party urges the Inspector General of Police to withdraw Police protection of illegal occupants of the Local Government Secretariats in the state in clear contempt of court orders and judgements,” it said.

Accord reiterated that the only lawful local government leadership in Osun State consists of chairmen and councillors elected on 22 February 2025 and sworn in on 23 February 2025, in compliance with a court order.

“The only lawful Local Government leaders in Osun State are the Chairmen and Councilors elected on 22nd February 2025 and sworn-in on 23rd February 2025, as ordered by the Osun State High Court,” the party said.

The party warned that the situation could be deliberately escalated to destabilise the state and undermine democratic order.

“Accord condemns this assault on the nation’s democracy by reactionary forces who want to cause confusion and political upheaval with a view to declaring a state of emergency in Osun State,” the statement said.

Calling for urgent presidential intervention, the party appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act swiftly to restore order at the grassroots level.

“Accord calls on President Bola Tinubu to quickly intervene and save governance at the grassroots level in Osun State,” it said.

The party commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for what it described as maturity and respect for the rule of law amid the standoff, expressing confidence in his leadership and pledging continued support for his administration.

Vanguard News