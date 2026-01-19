FG opens portal for common entrance application into federal technical colleges

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

The Federal Government has opened a portal for applications to the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for admission into Federal Technical Colleges nationwide, reaffirming its commitment to free technical and vocational education.

This is contained in a statement issued by Folasade Boriowo, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, in Abuja on Monday.

Boriowo said this followed the minister’s approval of the initiative, Dr Tunji Alausa.

Alausa said that registration for the NCEE would commence on Jan. 26 and close on May 24, while the examination would be conducted nationwide on June 6.

He said the exercise aligned with the federal government’s strategy to expand access to quality technical and vocational education and equip young Nigerians with practical, employable and industry-relevant skills.

He urged prospective candidates to complete their applications through the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) online portal via https://student.nabteb.gov.ng.

According to him, possession of a valid National Identification Number (NIN) is compulsory for all applicants and remains a prerequisite for successful registration.

Alausa reiterated that technical education in federal technical colleges was fully funded upon admission, underscoring the federal government’s commitment to human capital development, youth empowerment and enhanced national productivity.

He said that candidates aged 13 to 20 would be allowed to apply, urging parents, guardians, and prospective candidates to comply strictly with all application requirements.

He added that the ministry remained focused on expanding access to free, quality technical education to empower youths with relevant skills, promote self-reliance and contribute to national economic growth and sustainable development.

Vanguard News