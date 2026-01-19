FG opens applications for technical colleges

•Education Minister, Dr Tunji Alausa

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

In a renewed push to build a skilled, self-reliant youth population, the federal government has thrown open applications for admission into federal technical colleges across the country, reaffirming its commitment to free technical and vocational education.

The Federal Ministry of Education announced the development on Monday, following approval by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa.

The move signals a fresh drive by the government to equip young Nigerians with practical, industry-relevant skills that can boost employability, entrepreneurship and national productivity.

Under the programme,according to a statement by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, registration for the National Common Entrance Examination,NCEE, into federal technical colleges will commence on Monday, January 26, 2026, and close on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The nationwide entrance examination is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Prospective candidates are required to apply online through the National Business and Technical Examinations Board,NABTEB portal at https://student.nabteb.gov.ng, with the ministry stressing that possession of a valid National Identification Number ,NIN,is mandatory for successful registration.

According to the ministry, technical education in federal technical colleges remains fully funded by the federal government upon admission, removing financial barriers for students and underscoring the administration’s emphasis on human capital development and youth empowerment.

Admission is open to candidates between the ages of 13 and 20. Parents and guardians have been urged to ensure strict compliance with all application guidelines and to rely only on official information from the Federal Ministry of Education and designated examination bodies.

Reiterating its vision, the ministry noted that expanding access to free, quality technical education is critical to promoting self-reliance among youths, strengthening the workforce and driving sustainable economic growth.