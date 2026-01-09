FG directs shipping firms, airlines to submit manifests via National Single Window

By Godwin Oritse

The Federal Government has directed all shipping companies and airlines operating in Nigeria to submit their cargo manifests through the National Single Window, NSW, platform, in a move aimed at strengthening cargo tracking, improving transparency and enhancing trade facilitation.

The directive, issued through the Ministry of Finance, marks a significant shift from the previous arrangement where the submission of shipping manifests was handled exclusively by the Nigeria Customs Service for cargo processing and port clearance.

In a memo dated November 17, 2025, with reference number FMF/OHMF/CW/NSW/01, shipping lines and airlines were instructed to integrate their operations with the National Single Window platform to ensure seamless submission of sea and air manifests.

The memo, signed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, noted that the National Single Window Project was inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on April 16, 2024, as part of efforts to streamline and automate import and export processes at Nigeria’s ports of entry and exit.

According to the minister, the project is designed to enhance trade facilitation, increase government revenue and improve operational efficiency by integrating the activities of multiple government agencies involved in trade processes on a single digital platform. This, he said, would ensure faster clearance of goods, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks and improve service delivery at the ports.

The memo explained that key components of the Single Window, as defined by the World Trade Organisation, WTO, and the World Customs Organisation, WCO, include a single-entry point and single submission of trade documentation. Under the system, traders, shipping lines, airlines and other stakeholders are required to submit all import and export documentation once through a centralised digital platform.

“As a result, the NSW platform will be the single-entry point for the submission of all sea and air manifests,” the memo stated, adding that compliance by shipping lines and airlines is mandatory.

The directive was copied to key agencies, including the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, the Managing Directors of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, as well as the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA.