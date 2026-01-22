FG commits to tackling Ibadan’s ecological crisis

Akume

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has pledged its readiness to address the persistent ecological and flooding challenges plaguing Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume, gave the assurance on Thursday during a high-level consultative meeting with the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adewolu Ladoja, who led a delegation of prominent Oyo State leaders to the SGF’s office.

Media Adviser to the SGF, Yomi Odunuga in a statement said Senator Akume, an alumnus of the University of Ibadan, noted that the city holds a special place in the national fabric.

Akume called on notable Nigerians who benefited from the city’s premier educational institutions to contribute to its development.

“We will do everything we can to support the development of Ibadan, especially in resolving the ecological problems that have led to perennial flooding. As a king, your personal visit highlights the urgency of this crisis. Ibadan is a microcosm of Nigeria—peaceful, accommodating, and a town that contributed significantly to who many of us are today”, he said.

The SGF also lauded Oba Ladoja’s leadership, describing him as a “distinguished Senator and successful businessman” dedicated to the upliftment of his people.

Earlier, Oba Ladoja expressed grave concern over the recurring environmental disasters in his domain, which have resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of property, and the paralysis of economic activities.

While acknowledging the success of the previous Ogunpa Channelization Project, which the monarch credited to Senator Akume’s past efforts, the Olubadan emphasized that the crisis extends far beyond the well-known Ogunpa axis.

“Ogunpa is not the only area affected by flooding. It is heightened in the media because it affects elite areas, but there are cases in areas where the masses live that are even more severe.

“I have come to submit a letter identifying these vulnerable spots and to persuade the Federal Government to come to our aid through the Ecological Fund”, he said.

The monarch further described the SGF as the “engine room” of the current administration, expressing confidence that his intervention would yield lasting stability for the city.