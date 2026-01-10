FG, ASUU set to sign pact, approve 40% pay rise, improved pensions

•Education Minister, Dr Tunji Alausa

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, are set to seal a landmark agreement on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, in a move widely seen as a major boost to industrial harmony and stability in Nigeria’s public university system.

The agreement-signing ceremony, scheduled for 11.00 am in Abuja, was conveyed in an official invitation issued by the Federal Ministry of Education through its University Education Department and addressed to vice-chancellors and registrars of federal universities nationwide.

Key highlights of the new agreement include a 40 per cent salary increase for academic staff and significantly enhanced pension benefits, addressing some of ASUU’s long-standing demands.

Under the revised pension framework, professors are to retire at the age of 70 with pensions equivalent to their full annual salaries, a provision expected to improve morale and retain experienced scholars within the system.

The pact also introduces a revamped funding model for universities, with dedicated allocations for research, libraries, laboratories, equipment, and staff development.

The new framework is designed to reposition Nigerian universities for global competitiveness and improved academic output.

A circular dated January 5, 2025, described the signing ceremony as a “critical milestone” in the ongoing engagement between the Federal Government and ASUU.

According to the Ministry of Education, the agreement underscores the government’s resolve to promote industrial peace, enhance teaching and learning conditions, and ensure the sustainable development of tertiary education in the country.

“I am directed to invite you to the official ceremony for the signing of the Agreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), scheduled as follows: Date: Wednesday, 14 January 2026; Time: 11.00am; Venue: Conference Hall,” the circular, signed by the ministry’s Director of University Education, Rakiya Ilyasu, stated.

It added: “The event signifies a critical milestone in promoting industrial harmony, enhancing teaching and learning conditions in Nigerian universities, and reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to the sustainable development of the education sector, in furtherance of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The ministry further noted that attendance at the ceremony is mandatory, while conveying the “warm regards” of the Honourable Minister of Education to invited officials.

The imminent signing follows the successful conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN–ASUU Agreement in December 2025, bringing to an end more than 16 years of stalled negotiations that frequently strained relations between both parties.

The breakthrough was achieved on December 23, 2025, after intensive engagements, and the agreement is expected to take effect from January 1, 2026, with a review slated after three years.

GDP

In another significant provision, the agreement proposes the establishment of a National Research Council, mandated to fund research with a minimum of one per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, a move expected to strengthen innovation and knowledge-driven development.

Observers believe the agreement represents one of the most comprehensive reforms in Nigeria’s university system in recent decades and could mark a turning point in ending recurring industrial disputes that have disrupted academic calendars nationwide.