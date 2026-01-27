FCTA strike: Wike vows ‘severe consequences’ for workers who defy court order

Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has asked striking staff of the FCT Administration to resume duties in accordance with Tuesday’s order of the National Industrial Court, or face severe legal and administrative sanctions.

The minister’s stance followed an order by the National Industrial Court which directed an end to the industrial action that has paralysed the nation’s capital for over a week.

Addressing journalists shortly after the court’s decision, Wike insisted that the administration would no longer tolerate the disruption of government operations.

In a move intended to demonstrate the administration’s commitment to welfare, Wike disclosed that he has approved over ₦12 billion for the immediate payment of January salaries.

He argued that the continued strike was unjustifiable, alleging that the labour dispute had been “hijacked” by political interests.

“The administration was already in the process of mediation when some politicians hijacked the strike,” Wike stated.

He dismissed several of the workers’ demands as “frivolous” and unreasonable, noting that many issues had already been addressed through ongoing reforms.

The Minister highlighted the administration’s recent milestones, including generating over ₦30 billion in Internally Generated Revenue IGR, establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission and massive ongoing investments across the territory.

‘I Was Never Chased Out’

Wike also took the opportunity to dismiss viral social media reports claiming he had been forced out of his office by protesting workers.

“I was never chased out of office,” the minister clarified. He explained that his brief absence from the secretariat was purely official, as he had stepped out to see President Bola Tinubu off at the airport.

He characterised the reports as part of a misinformation campaign designed to undermine his leadership.

Adopting a stern tone, the minister accused senior officials within the FCTA of instigating the rank-and-file workers to sustain the strike. He alleged that certain directors were working behind the scenes to sabotage government efforts.

“Workers are largely responsible for the lack of development in states, including the FCT,” Wike remarked, citing inefficiencies in the public service.

He warned that any further attempts to lock government gates would be met with an uncompromising response.

“Anyone who dares to lock the gates again will be made a scapegoat, because the law must be obeyed,” he warned.

Responding to demands by union leaders to meet with him directly, Wike noted that workers’ representatives have been in constant dialogue with the FCTA management.

He asserted that direct access to the minister is not a prerequisite for labour negotiations.

“Seeing me in person is not a right,” he said, emphasising that institutional channels for dispute resolution remain open and functional.