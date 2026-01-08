FCT police impound 21 commercial motorcycles, arrest riders over ban violation

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has impounded 21 commercial motorcycles and arrested their riders in a renewed clampdown on the violation of restrictions barring motorcycles from major roads and highways in the nation’s capital.

The operation, carried out on Thursday, January 8, 2026, was conducted by a combined team of police operatives under Operation Sweep in collaboration with other sister security agencies and officials of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO).

Confirming the development, the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the enforcement exercise covered major roads and corridors across the FCT.

According to her, “The operation led to the impounding of twenty-one (21) commercial motorcycles found violating the existing restriction on motorcycle operations along major roads and highways. The riders were apprehended in line with extant laws and regulations.”

She explained that the enforcement was part of a sustained inter-agency strategy aimed at reducing traffic-related crimes, curbing the use of commercial motorcycles for criminal activities, and enhancing public safety across the Federal Capital Territory.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller Dantawaye, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to the strict enforcement of all security and traffic regulations designed to protect lives and property.

He warned that continued defiance of the ban on commercial motorcycles along major routes would attract firm enforcement actions, stressing that such proactive operations would be intensified across the six Area Councils of the FCT.

The FCT Police Command urged residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies, comply with traffic and security directives, and promptly report suspicious activities through the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913 and 07057337653.