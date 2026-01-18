FCT Police arrest six armed robbery suspects linked to nightclub attacks

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested six notorious armed robbery suspects connected to a series of violent crimes targeting nightclubs and recreational centres in Abuja.

FCT Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, identified the suspects as Suleiman Magaji (25), Abdullahi Abubakar (20), Abubakar Shitu (25), Sani Ibrahim (17), Rabiu Dahiru (19), and Ahmen Abdullahi (26).

Adeh stated that on Friday, January 17, 2026, at about 5:45 pm, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller Dantawaye, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to ensure the immediate arrest of the criminal gang based on credible intelligence.

The operation, led by ACP Victor Godfrey of the Scorpion Squad, successfully tracked and raided the gang’s hideout in Dakwa, Dei-Dei area, where the suspects were apprehended while planning a fresh attack.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were responsible for several armed robberies within the FCT, including a recent incident at Crystal Lounge, Wuse II, where a hotel guest was dispossessed of gold jewellery valued at approximately ₦15 million. The stolen items were reportedly sold for ₦1.2 million.

During the raid, police recovered a black toy gun, local charms, long and short knives, and 42 bags of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa.

The suspects and recovered exhibits are currently in police custody and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

CP Miller Dantawaye commended the officers for their professionalism and gallantry and thanked members of the public for providing timely information that led to the arrests.

He urged residents to remain vigilant, support police operations, and report suspicious activities via the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913 and 07057337653.

“Together, we will continue to rid the Federal Capital Territory of criminal elements,” the CP said.