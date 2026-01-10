Fayose accuses Atiku, Tambuwal of wrecking PDP

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has blamed the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Senator Aminu Tambuwal for what he described as the near-collapse of the opposition party.

Speaking on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Fayose said internal decisions taken by key party leaders ahead of the 2023 general election left the PDP badly divided and weakened.

“Atiku destroyed the PDP, Tambuwal destroyed the PDP, and Ayu destroyed it. Politics is not fair; life itself is not balanced,” Fayose said, referring also to the party’s former national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Despite his long-standing membership of the PDP, Fayose said he stood by his controversial decision to support President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election, insisting that he acted out of conviction rather than personal interest.

“Everybody stands where they will be able to say the truth to Nigerians. I am not contesting elections, and I have not asked anybody for favours,” he said.

The former governor added that he made his political position clear from the outset.

“Openly, I supported Asiwaju Tinubu in 2023, and I didn’t hide it. Till now, I am still there. I didn’t jump. I am not a member of the APC, and I will never be,” Fayose stated.

Fayose also weighed in on the political tension in Rivers State, saying he never anticipated the fallout between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. He recalled advising caution at the time of Fubara’s inauguration.

“I was sitting on the high table the day Governor Fubara was sworn in, and I told Wike that I wanted to say one or two things to Fubara not to betray you,” he said.

The PDP has remained engulfed in internal crises since the 2022 presidential primaries, where Atiku secured the party’s ticket after Tambuwal stepped down in his favour.

The move, along with Ayu’s refusal to resign as national chairman despite pressure from the G5 governors, deepened divisions within the party.

Those unresolved disputes persisted through the 2023 elections and have continued to shape the PDP’s internal deadlock, raising questions about its cohesion and future as a major opposition force.

Vanguard News