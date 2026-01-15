Fashola, 3 ministers headline Nigeria Reputation Summit on Jan 20

File: Babatunde Fashola

By Tunde Oso

Former Lagos State Governor and two-term minister, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, Ministers for Youth Development; Technology & Innovation, and Creative Economy & Tourism; Ayodele Olawande, Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh and Hannatu Musa Musawa, respectively, would attend the inaugural Nigeria Reputation Summit 2026, fixed for Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The Summit would bring together key leaders from government, business, and civil society to advance conversations around rebuilding Nigeria’s national reputation.

Announced and organised by the Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG), it said the summit will feature Fashola, delivering the keynote address under the theme “Better Nigeria, Better Reputation.” The address is expected to highlight the role of leadership, governance, and institutional consistency in shaping Nigeria is perception locally and globally.

A key highlight of the summit is a special interactive session focused on young Nigerians, themed “The Power of Youth, Technology & Creativity in Rebuilding Nigeria’s Reputation;” a session will explore how innovation, digital platforms, and the creative economy can be leveraged to project a more positive and authentic image of Nigeria with Ministers for Youth Development, Technology & Innovation, and Creative Economy & Tourism are expected to participate as speakers.

Chairman of NRMG, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, said the initiative was borne out of the need for a more intentional approach to managing Nigeria’s reputation.

“A nation’s reputation is not built by chance. It is shaped by leadership, institutions, citizens, and the stories we tell through our actions. The Nigeria Reputation Summit provides a platform to align these forces and take responsibility for how Nigeria is seen and experienced.”

Designed as an annual convening, the summit aims to bring together stakeholders to chart actionable strategies, track progress, and foster collaboration across sectors in support of a stronger national reputation.

The Nigeria Reputation Summit is convened by NRMG, a private-sector–driven initiative of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), established to harness the reputation drivers and levers that shape Nigeria’s image. The group seeks to promote deliberate, coordinated efforts that positively influence behaviours, narratives, and national consciousness.