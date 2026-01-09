Family discloses how ex-NBA treasurer was kidnapped, murdered in Abuja

Nwamaka Chigbo

The family of Princess Nwamaka Mediatrix Chigbo, a prominent lawyer and former treasurer of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Abuja branch, has confirmed her death following an abduction in the Federal Capital Territory.

Chigbo was kidnapped on Monday, January 5, and later found dead in an Abuja hospital mortuary with visible signs of torture, including bruises, swollen eyes, and a cracked skull.

According to a statement signed by her sister Maureen Chigbo and released to RealNews, Nwamaka was on a phone call with another sister, Anthonia, at the time of her abduction. Anthonia reported hearing her sister’s distress cries before the line went dead.

The kidnappers later answered calls to Nwamaka’s phone, demanding ₦3 million in ransom and issuing threats in both English and Hausa. Despite repeated attempts by the family to negotiate, the abductors provided no clear instructions and terminated subsequent calls.

The family said they immediately reported the incident to the police, contacting the Inspector General of Police, the FCT Commissioner of Police, and the Commander of the Scorpion Squad, which handles kidnapping cases in Abuja. The police assured them that the kidnappers were being tracked.

Throughout the night, the family maintained contact with the authorities. At one point, they heard Nwamaka’s voice pleading for help: “I am dying… save me, please send the money.” Hours later, police informed them that a critically injured woman had been taken to a specialist hospital. Upon arrival, Maureen Chigbo identified her sister’s lifeless body.

Nwamaka was a respected member of several professional and religious associations, including the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Global Association of Female Lawyers (GAFA), and the Catholic Lawyers Association of Abuja. She also authored a book on Infant Jesus and was active in Catholic groups such as the Infant Jesus Association and the Mother of Perpetual Help Group.

The Chigbo family expressed gratitude to the police for their cooperation but urged authorities to ensure justice is served. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Read the full statement

THE family of Princess Nwamaka Mediatrix Chigbo, an Abuja-based lawyer, is saddened to announce her brutal death at the hands of still-to-be-identified kidnappers in the Nigerian Federal Capital Territory on Monday, 5th January 2026.

Before her abduction, Barrister Nwamaka was on the phone with her sister Anthonia, who briefly interrupted the call to attend to a client. When she reverted, the barrister’s phone was still alive, and Anthonia could hear her sister’s distress cry before the phone suddenly went dead and unreachable.

Anthonia alerted her elder sister, Maureen Chigbo, and other family members, who called the lawyer’s number repeatedly to reach her or her abductors to no avail.

When a call finally went through, a male voice rained curses in English and Hausa language, saying: “Thunder fire you there, send three million Naira or else we will kill her.” The captors gave no further details and abruptly terminated subsequent calls.

Barrister Nwamaka’s family later tried to contact the Police Force Public Relations Officer and left a text message on her phone. They were referred to two police complaint numbers.

The family equally sent a distress text and WhatsApp message to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and also contacted the FCT Police Commissioner, who immediately linked them up to the Commander of the Scorpion Squad, in charge of kidnapping in Abuja.

The Commander later called to inform the family that the police were tracking the kidnappers, who were said to be “in motion and would likely drop the lawyer off once they might have collected the ransom.”

The kidnappers never initiated any calls, and when Nwamaka’s family members reached them through her phone for clarification on how the ransom would be paid, they only heard the lawyer screaming in pain, “I am dying. …save me, please send the money, I am dying,” before the phone finally went dead again.

The family maintained contact with the Police Commander throughout Monday night to follow up on the rescue operation.

At 4 am on Tuesday, 6th January, when Maureen called the Commander, he expressed surprise that the lawyer had not called or returned home. He then promised to escalate the rescue operation.

The Commander later called to inform the family that “a lady had been found in a critical condition” and taken to an Abuja specialist hospital. He requested that Nwamaka’s picture be sent for identification purposes.

Maureen immediately took a flight from Lagos to Abuja and on reaching the hospital, saw her sister’s lifeless body in the mortuary with bruises, swollen eyes and a cracked skull, all signs of a tortured death.

The Chigbo family has met with the Police authorities, who assured them that the case was under investigation and that the culprits would be apprehended.

Nwamaka was an active member and former treasurer of the Nigerian Bar Association, Abuja, a member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, IFWL,

FIDA and Global Association of Female Lawyers, GAFA. She was a former President of the Catholic Lawyers Association, Abuja.

An ardent Catholic, Nwamaka authored a book on Infant Jesus, and until death, was the vice president of the Infant Jesus Association, a member of the Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Group, among other religious groups.

The family expresses its gratitude to the Police for their efforts and cooperation so far, and urges the force to ensure that justice is served in Nwamaka’s case.

The family also wishes to thank Nwamaka’s friends, colleagues and well-wishers for their support and prayers. Her funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as possible.

Maureen Chigbo

For and on behalf of the Family