Faith plus action equals miracle, by Funmi Komolafe

Stock image for illustration.

This morning, I sound mathematical emulating my father in the Lord, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

I’m not just emulating him, a number of testimonies confirm this.

Faith is defined in the Holy Bible in Hebrews 11 vs. 1&2 (KJV) : “ Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.

For by it the elders obtained a good report”.

Faith is explained as what you wish to have but you already see yourself as possessing it.

When we exercise faith, we actually do not see physically that which we have receive by faith. Most times, we are on the waiting list for it to manifest.

Verse 2 says, “ for by it the elders obtained a good report”.

What is a good report? A good report simply put is a testimony.

So important is the issue of faith that the Holy Bible has many verses on it.

2nd Corinthians 5 vs. 7: “ (For we walk by faith, not by sight)”.

Also, 1st Thessalonians 1 vs. 3: “ Remembering without ceasing your work of faith, and labour of love, and patience of hope in our Lord Jesus Christ, in the sight of God and our Father;”

However, we must note that not all Believers have faith. What do I mean?

A person that goes to church regularly but doubts testimonies, in his heart or verbalizes his doubt is a Christian without faith.

We should always remember the words of Hebrews 11 vs. 6: “ But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him”.

Faith has many levels and you are the only one that can place your level of faith on the scale you want. This of course can only be done with the method you choose to build up your faith and how regularly you put that method into practice.

Of course the Bible tells us in Romans 10 vs. 17: “ So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God”.

So, you choose what you want to hear and how regularly you listen.

You may opt for church services or regular reading of the Holy Bible. A combination of both could put your faith at a very high level.

Before we proceed, I’ll share the testimony of a man who was employed then as an office assistant in a bank. As a born-again Christian, he took his Holy Bible to the office. One day, he found a sticker that had on it “Managing director”. He bought it and placed it on his Bible.

At a point, he encouraged himself and went to the university for a part time programme. Within a few years, he got a first degree in Banking and Finance.

He had faith and he put his faith in action.

Armed with his degree, he began to progress in his career. As he progressed in his career, he also progressed in his Christian life rising in his church.

About two decades after, he was appointed Managing Director of a bank.

The dream he had as an office assistant was fulfilled. He said during his testimony that each time he used the Holy Bible he quietly prayed to become a managing director.

Would he have attained the most of an M.D. if he didn’t struggle to obtain a degree? The answer is No.

Though he never thought he would become a managing director, God honoured his faith and made him one. Mind you, he wasn’t the only one that applied for the post. Why was he chosen? It was because the Anointing of the Holy Spirit for Favour was upon him.

Faith without action will produce no results but faith plus action will produce amazing miracles.

Brethren, God loves those that put faith into action.

When we put faith into action, it is demonstration of our confidence in the LORD.

Ruth was a woman that put faith into action.

Let’s see the conversation of Naomi the mother in law of Ruth and her daughters in law. Ruth 1 vs. 12 &13: “ Turn again, my daughters, go your way; for I am too old to have an husband. If I should say, I have hope, if I should have an husband also tonight, and should also bear sons;

Would ye tarry for them till they were grown? Would ye stay for from having husbands? nay my daughters; for it grieveth me much for your sakes that the hand of the LORD is gone out against me”.

Here was a woman who lost her two sons that were husbands to the two daughters in law.

Orpah one of them heeded her advice and left her after a kiss to demonstrate her love for her mother in law but the other, Ruth refused to return to her people.

Ruth replied in verse 17: “ Where thou diest, will I die, and there will I be buried; the LORD do so to me, and more also, if ought that death part thee and me”.

For those familiar with the story, Ruth finally married a relation of her late husband, Boaz and she gave birth to Obed that became the father of Jesse that fathered King David.

The point here is that the genealogy of Jesus Christ is traced to Ruth.

Faith made Ruth to cling to God and her mother in law even when the future appeared uncertain.

Ruth refused to quit.

True Believers do not quit. They cling on to Jesus irrespective of the circumstances they find themselves.

Recently, I heard of a 61 year old woman that gave birth to a child.

Science would have concluded that a woman of that age could never give birth to a child but the God of all flesh made it possible.

Brethren, the beginning of the year such as this, is the time to build up your faith in Christ.

I pray that the Holy Spirit guides you on the steps to take this year.

Put the challenge behind you and visualize a future with your miracle in your hands.

By the grace of God, that which was impossible in 2025 shall be more than enough for you and I in 2026.

Mark 11 vs.23: “ For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith”.

What the office assistant did to become a chief executive, you can also do.

Take steps that could get you to receive the attention of God and amazing testimony would be yours in Jesus name.

This year, you shall sing a new song.

Shalom!