Face your problems with your super powers, Wike mocks Bala Mohammed

Bala Mohammed

By Idowu Bankole

Minister of The Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has asked Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State to face his problems with super powers that he claimed to have and leave him out.

Wike gave the advice while speaking during his ‘thank you” visit to Abua-Odual Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers on Thursday.

Mohammed, speaking on Channels Television Sunrise Daily on Thursday, had accused Wike of orchestrating the current crises in the state, recalling that the minister had threatened to “put fire” in his state.

Wike, while responding to the allegations, advised Mohammed to stop the blame game and face his problems.

He said; “If you do not have such power, why are you fighting? If you have the power to put out a fire, then go ahead and do it. Face your problem.

“You came to my state. I told you to be careful. Leave my state alone because you wanted to impose a party leader in my state.

“I warned him, you will see the consequences. Today, he does not have a party to produce his successor. That is exactly what I warned him about.

“If you know you do not have the strength to fight, why don’t you retreat?”

The Minister, who said he was dealing with Mohammed at the level of party leadership, stressed that he was not interested in what is happening in Bauchi state.

He asked the Bauchi State governor to face his issues with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission that is chasing his associates for alleged financing terrorism.

“What is my business? If your state is clean, go there and clear yourself. Don’t come and tell Nigerians stories. Leave me alone and go and face your problems.

“You said I was selling land. You were Minister of the Federal Capital Territory from 2010 to 2015, why not tell Nigerians what you did with Abuja?

“You sold land everywhere. The contracts you awarded you couldn’t complete them. Now I am the one completing the projects.

“Nigerians are singing our praises every day. That means I have done well and I will continue to do well,” Wike said.

Earlier, Mr Owolobi Ofori, Chairman of Abua-Odual Local Government Council of Rivers and other stakeholders pledged 100 per cent loyalty to President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Ofori assured the minister that leaders of the various communities in the LGA were under the same canopy with him and await his directives.

“We know who we are following and we know where we are going. Our loyalty will never be in doubt, we are ready for you 100 per cent,” he said.

Also, Mr John Iderima (PDP – Abua-Odual State Constituency), thanked the minister for what he has done during his tenure as governor of the state.

Dominic, who said he would forever remain indebted to the minister, said that the communities never had it good until Wike became a governor in Rivers.

Former Minister of State for Environment, Mr Udi Odum, equally assured Wike that all the political warriors of the LGA were with him.

“I will work with you not for my personal gain but for the development of the area. I am assuring you that whoever did not get your blessing will fail in this area,” Odum said.

The Women Leader in the LGA, Mrs Ukel Oyakimi, equally pledged the complete loyalty of women in the area to the FCT minister and Tinubu.

“Our loyalty is with you and we will continue to follow you wherever you go,” she said.