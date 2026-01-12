Face-off: We’re behind Gov Yusuf – NNPP

Gov Abba Yusuf

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says it is totally in support of any political action that Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State may wish to take in the face-off between him and its 2023 presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso.

In a statement by its National Chairman, Dr Agbo Major, the party stated that as its sole governor and leader, Yusuf needed the party’s support to succeed in Kano state.

“Kwankwaso may have been instrumental in nominating Yusuf to power, but as governor, he has to be allowed to excel rather than being distracted by unnecessary politics of personal interest.

“Kano State is not only very vital in the 2027 general elections but also very important to the NNPP, and so, we cannot allow Kwankwaso and the Kwankwasiya Movement to continue to meddle to destroy what the party gained.

“Kwankwaso was our 2023 presidential candidate who was later expelled for anti-party activities. His personal relationship with the governor should not interfere with governance in Kano State or which political party the governor wishes to join.

‘The NNPP finds it unbelievable that the same Kwankwaso who betrayed its founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, is lamenting about the alleged betrayal of trust by the Kano governor.’

Major pointed out that Kwankwaso betrayed the trust of the NNPP by trying to hijack the party after the 2023 elections, when the Memorandum of Understanding with him and his Kwankwasiya Movement ended.

“It was the various litigations by Kwankwaso that led to the mass defection of our members in Kano state to other political parties.

“We won’t sit and watch Kwankwaso continue to pull down the Kano governor through his utterances and blackmail.State

“Kwankwaso should take a cue from the ruling APC that supports President Bola Tinubu to excel without dictating to him as president.

“His escalation of litigations in the NNPP was responsible for his lost grip on his followership in Kano State and the Kwankwasiya movement.”

According to Major, the NNPP has lost electoral ground and had not participated in some past elections due to the ill actions of Kwankwaso.

“Under the circumstances, it’s apparent that the desire of the executive governor of Kano State to decamp to APC is reasonable and responsible.

“However, the position of our great party is that Yusuf should not leave the NNPP but take responsibility as the leader of our great party and propel it to greater opportunities.” (NAN)