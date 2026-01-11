FA Cup: 22 teams reach fourth round [Full List]

At least 22 teams have already booked their places in the fourth round of the FA Cup following the conclusion of Saturday night’s fixtures.

Chelsea brought the day’s action to a close with a dominant 5–1 victory over Charlton Athletic. Earlier on Saturday, Manchester City ran riot in a 10–1 demolition of Exeter City, while Fulham secured a convincing 3–1 win against Middlesbrough.

Attention now turns to Sunday’s remaining third-round ties. Arsenal are away to Portsmouth, Derby County host Leeds United, West Ham United take on Queens Park Rangers, and Norwich City face Walsall.

Below are the teams that have qualified for the FA Cup fourth round so far:

Premier League (9): Aston Villa, Brentford, Burnley, Fulham, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Sunderland, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea

Championship (8): Birmingham City, Bristol City, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Oxford United, Southampton, Stoke City, Wrexham

League One (3): Burton Albion, Port Vale, Wigan Athletic

League Two (1): Grimsby Town

National League North (1): Macclesfield

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