Ex-APC national chairman Adamu still party member – Official

Senator Abdullahi Adamu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State has dismissed as false and misleading claims circulating on social media that a former National Chairman of the party, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, has defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This is contained in a statement issued by Hassan Abubakar, the party’s State Organising Secretary and Coordinator of the party’s e-membership registration exercise on Thursday in Lafia.

The party described the reports as baseless propaganda deliberately aimed at misleading the public and causing confusion within the APC.

According to the statement, Sen. Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State, remains a committed and card-carrying member of the APC.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, at no time defected, contemplated defection, or associated himself with any other political party,” the statement said.

Abubakar explained that the photograph being circulated online as evidence of the alleged defection was taken during the ongoing APC e-membership registration and revalidation exercise, a nationwide programme aimed at strengthening the party’s database and internal democracy.

He said that the image clearly showed Sen. Adamu revalidating his APC membership in line with the party’s constitutional processes and reform agenda.

The party described as irresponsible and politically desperate, the attempt by unnamed individuals to misrepresent a legitimate party activity as a defection, adding that such actions amounted to deliberate misinformation.

According to the statement, Sen. Adamu’s loyalty and contributions to the growth and stability of the APC were well documented and remained unquestionable.

The party urged its members, the media and the general public to disregard the claims and rely only on verified information from credible sources.

It reaffirmed that the APC in Nasarawa State and across the country remained united and focused on advancing progressive governance.

(NAN)