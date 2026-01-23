Enoidem thanks Gov. Eno for reuniting him with Akpabio, set to join APC

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The immediate past National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barrister Emmanuel Enoidem, has expressed gratitude to Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for facilitating his reconciliation with his political leader and President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Enoidem, who is set to formally join the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, said the governor played a key role in reuniting him with Akpabio, despite past political differences.

On his part, Senate President Akpabio commended Governor Eno for fostering political unity in Akwa Ibom State, noting that the prevailing harmony would translate into sustained development for the state.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the Senate President, Anietie Ekong, Akpabio gave the commendation when Governor Eno led a high-powered delegation of political stakeholders to formally notify him of Enoidem’s decision to defect to the APC.

According to the statement, Enoidem previously served as a commissioner for eight years during Akpabio’s tenure as governor of Akwa Ibom State and later became the National Legal Adviser of the PDP. He also contested against Akpabio in the last senatorial election for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District.

Receiving the delegation at his residence in Uyo, Akpabio said no sacrifice was too great to ensure peace and unity in the state. He stressed that the coming together of political actors was not solely about winning elections, but about sustaining peace and stability.

“No price is too high to pay for peace,” Akpabio said, adding that preventing conflict before it erupts is a mark of true leadership.

Reflecting on past political tensions, the Senate President recalled incidents of violence during previous electioneering periods, noting that Governor Eno’s approach had helped to douse political tension in the state.

“Take a look at what happened during the Yuletide at the Christmas Village. The people were overjoyed, and you could see the peace that permeated everywhere,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Eno said the delegation was in Akpabio’s residence to inform him of the decision of one of Akwa Ibom’s prominent sons to align with the APC.

“This is someone you have known for a long time. There are people whose stories cannot be complete without you,” the governor said.

He added that political leaders in the state had agreed to work together in the interest of unity and development, including supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term and backing Akpabio’s return to the Senate and retention of his position as Senate President.

“Today, we are walking the talk that Akwa Ibom is united and that we can all work together,” Governor Eno said.

Also speaking, Enoidem described Governor Eno as a “great unifier” and acknowledged his persistence in persuading him to join the APC.

“Your Excellency, I want to thank you for connecting me back to my former boss,” Enoidem said. “We may have had political disagreements, but Senator Akpabio has remained my boss. Even before today, I told you I would work for him to return to the Senate.”

Enoidem is expected to be formally received into the APC at a rally scheduled to hold in Utu Etim Ekpo, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, on Friday, January 23.