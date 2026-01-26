Emirates, Air Peace activate interline agreement to boost Africa-UAE-London connectivity

By Dickson Omobola

World’s largest international airline, Emirates, and West Africa’s largest airline, Air Peace, have activated a bilateral interline agreement, expanding air connectivity between Africa, the United Arab Emirates and London.

The agreement offers passengers of both airlines frictionless, single-ticket travel and with through-checked baggage, on select routes, resulting in greater travel comfort and convenience for customers.

Spokesperson for Air Peace, Efe Osifo-Whiskey, in a statement, said beyond the 13 cities in Nigeria already available for Emirates passengers on Air Peace’s network, the enhanced interline agreement now enables travellers to connect with Banjul in Gambia and Dakar in Senegal, both via Abidjan; and with Freetown in Sierra Leone and Monrovia in Liberia, both via Accra.

Quoting Emirates’ Deputy President, and Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, the statement said: “Enhancing our interline partnership with Air Peace allows us to expand our footprint across more of Africa, creating new opportunities for people to fly better with Emirates, while helping international tourists explore more of the region, via Lagos. We remain committed to working with strategic partners such as Air Peace to further strengthen Nigeria’s aviation, tourism, and trade sectors.”

While quoting Chief Commercial Officer, Air Peace, Nowel Ngala, the statement added: “This interline agreement with Emirates represents a major step in Air Peace’s strategic vision to connect Africa more efficiently to global markets.

“By combining our strong regional presence with Emirates’ extensive international network, we are delivering seamless connectivity, improved travel experience, and greater access to key global destinations for African travelers. This partnership further reinforces Air Peace’s role as a critical bridge between Africa and the global aviation ecosystem.”