Emergency: Sanwo-Olu approves recruitment of additional 150 firefighters

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the recruitment of an additional 150 men and women into the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen emergency response capacity and enhance public safety across the state.

The approval was disclosed by the Controller General of the Agency, Margaret Adeseye, during the flag-off of the LSFRS Squad 23 training exercise in Ikeja, Lagos.

The latest recruitment underscores the Sanwo-Olu administration’s sustained commitment to building a resilient, well-equipped and professionally trained fire and rescue service.

Adeseye noted that the development follows earlier landmark recruitments under the current administration, including the engagement of 100 firefighters in 2020, on the eve of the COVID-19 pandemic, to bolster frontline emergency response.

In 2022, the state recorded the highest single recruitment in the history of the Fire Service with the enlistment of 435 firefighters. Their Passing Out Parade formed part of the week-long Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Service in October 2022.

The milestone event also featured the commissioning of 62 fire apparatuses, the unveiling of new fire stations at Ajegunle, Ebute Elefun and Oba Oniru–Lekki, as well as the commissioning of a purpose-built ultra-modern headquarters at Alausa, Ikeja.

Adeseye further disclosed that the newly recruited 150 firefighters, employed in November 2025, have since commenced intensive training at the upgraded Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Academy.

According to her, “They are currently undergoing the Professional Basic Firefighting Competency and Short Service Course, designed to mould them into disciplined, highly skilled and operationally efficient emergency responders in line with global best practices.”

She reaffirmed the state government’s determination to continue investing in human capacity development, modern infrastructure and operational equipment to ensure the safety of lives, property and the environment across Lagos State.