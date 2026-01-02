Ekiti governor backs Tinubu’s reforms, seeks prayers

Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, urged residents to support President Bola Tinubu’s reforms and pray for his administration, saying the policies are vital for growth.

He spoke on Friday at an inter-faith thanksgiving marking the first working day of 2026 at the Obafemi Awolowo Civic Centre, Ado-Ekiti.

Oyebanji said: “Though painful initially, the reforms are yielding results, with lower food prices, cheaper petrol and improved indicators, including currency stability.”

He attributed his administration’s achievements to divine support and Ekiti people’s backing, praising Tinubu’s “immense support” and urging residents to back federal policies.

The governor appealed for peace before, during and after the June 20 governorship election, assuring that campaigns would not disrupt governance or service delivery.

He said, “I am prepared for the election, and the APC will play by the rules,” expressing confidence his record would secure another term.

Declaring 2026 a year of “unlimited opportunities”, Oyebanji urged office holders to manage resources prudently and ensure governance benefits all citizens.

Christian Association of Nigeria, Ekiti State chairman, Rev. Emmanuel Aribasoye, urged faithfulness and servant leadership, while state Qareeb Missioner, Abdul-Hakeem Afenifere, called for gratitude, contentment and compassion.

Vanguard News