Ekiti 2026: APC, ADC react as INEC lifts campaign ban

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday lifted the ban on public campaigns in Ekiti State following the release of the final list of candidates for the June 20, 2026 governorship election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ekiti State, Bunmi Omoseyindemi, made the announcement during an engagement with political party leaders and stakeholders in Ado-Ekiti. He confirmed that campaigns would commence on January 21, 2026, and conclude at midnight on June 18, 2026, urging parties to strictly adhere to the approved timeline.

Presenting the final list of 12 governorship candidates and their running mates, Omoseyindemi stated that the process was thorough and compliant with the Electoral Act 2022. He explained that the list was finalized after considering party primaries, nomination forms, and resolving related complaints. The commission had earlier excluded the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) from the list due to pending court cases over their leadership.

Omoseyindemi described the publication of the list as the beginning of a critical phase in the electoral process and called on political actors to conduct campaigns with maturity and respect for the law. He emphasized that while parties have the right to campaign freely, it must align with the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022, and INEC guidelines.

The REC further reminded parties to notify INEC, security agencies, and relevant authorities ahead of rallies to ensure public safety, cautioning against hate speech, inflammatory remarks, and personal attacks. “Any act of violence, intimidation, or breach of public peace will not be tolerated,” he warned.

Reacting to the lifting of the campaign ban, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed confidence ahead of the polls. APC State Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, said the party would campaign on Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s record in governance, infrastructure, workers’ welfare, and political stability, which he said has earned the governor widespread acceptance among residents. Dipe assured that APC would focus on issue-based campaigns and maintain peaceful engagement with the electorate.

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the main opposition party, dismissed the ruling party’s confidence, claiming growing dissatisfaction with the Oyebanji-led administration. Chief Segun Adewumi, ADC State Secretary, accused the APC of underperformance in key areas affecting residents’ daily lives. He expressed confidence that the dissatisfaction would translate into support for ADC’s candidate, Ambassador Dare Abejide, at the polls, describing Ekiti voters as ready to use their votes to “punish” the APC and chart a new political course for the state.