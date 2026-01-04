Eight OPEC+ nations to pause oil output increment

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

Eight OPEC+ countries have concluded plans to pause oil output increment as the global market remains volatile.

The OPEC+ members – Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman – met virtually on 4 January 2026, to review global market conditions and outlook.

Before then, the OPEC+ nations had announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023.

However, in its statement, OPEC+, stated: “Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman reaffirm commitment to market stability on steady global economic outlook and current healthy oil market fundamentals as reflected in low inventories

“The eight OPEC+ countries, which previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman met virtually on 4 January 2026, to review global market conditions and outlook.

“The eight participating countries reaffirmed their decision on November 2, 2025 to pause production increments in February and March 2026 due to seasonality.

“The eight participating countries reiterated that the 1.65 million barrels per day may be returned in part or in full subject to evolving market conditions and in a gradual manner.

“The countries will continue to closely monitor and assess market conditions, and in their continuous efforts to support market stability, they reaffirmed the importance of adopting a cautious approach and retaining full flexibility to continue pausing or reverse the additional voluntary production adjustments, including the previously implemented voluntary adjustments of the 2.2 million barrels per day announced in November 2023.

“The eight countries reiterated their collective commitment to achieve full conformity with the Declaration of Cooperation, including the additional voluntary production adjustments that will be monitored by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC).

“They also confirmed their intention to fully compensate for any overproduced volume since January 2024. The eight OPEC+ countries will hold monthly meetings to review market conditions, conformity, and compensation. The eight countries will meet on 1 February 2026.”