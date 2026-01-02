EFCC denies being used to target Gov Bala Mohammed

Bala Mohammed

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed allegations by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, that it is being used by the Federal Government and political opponents to persecute him and officials of his administration.

In a statement issued on Friday, the anti-graft agency urged Nigerians to disregard the governor’s claims, describing them as unfounded and misleading.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, views with great displeasure the claims of Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Bala Mohammed about the Commission being used by political opponents particularly the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to persecute him and his aides,” the statement said.

The commission described the allegation as “wild” and “far-fetched,” insisting that it operates independently and without political bias.

“The EFCC is an independent agency created to fight economic and financial crimes. The Commission is non-partisan and discharges its mandate without affection or ill will,” it said, adding that portraying the agency as pliable to political interests was “mischievous and condemnable.”

The EFCC also rejected claims that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, or any political office holder, could influence its operations.

“It is derogatory for Mohammed to ascribe the Commission’s activities in Bauchi State to the influence of Mr. Wike. No political office holder is in a position to influence the investigative activities of the Commission,” the statement read.

Addressing the governor’s personal history with the agency, the EFCC said Mohammed was already facing charges before he assumed office as governor.

“If Bala Mohammed wants to be honest, he would have revealed to Nigerians that he was standing trial for money laundering at the time he won election as governor of Bauchi State,” the commission said.

According to the EFCC, only the constitutional immunity attached to the office of governor halted the prosecution. It questioned claims of political persecution by recalling earlier investigations against Mohammed.

“Who also influenced the Commission to investigate him in 2016 and charge him to court?” the agency asked.

On the ongoing case involving officials of the Bauchi State Government, the EFCC said the matter was already before the court and based on evidence, not vendetta.

“In the instant case, the facts against some officials of Bauchi State government are already placed before the court,” it said, urging the public to examine the charges to determine whether they were politically motivated.

The commission also dismissed Mohammed’s comments on terrorism financing allegations, saying it was merely enforcing existing laws.

“Crying wolf over issues of terrorism financing is like clutching at straws,” the EFCC said, adding that failure to act where laws had been violated would amount to dereliction of duty.

The EFCC further accused politicians of double standards on accountability, noting that allegations of persecution often arise only when opposition figures are investigated.

“It is the height of hypocrisy for opposition politicians to be quick to scream persecution each time an opposition figure is called to account,” the statement said.

The commission advised the governor to focus on governance while it carries out its mandate of tackling financial crimes.

Vanguard News