Edo PDP demands release of 52 suspects remanded over anti-kidnapping protest

PDP flags

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday demanded the immediate release of 52 people remanded in prison custody for protesting against kidnapping in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area which allegedly turned violent.

The 52 suspects, mostly students, were remanded at the Ubiaja Correctional Centre after the Edo State Criminal Court II in Benin City declined jurisdiction.

A statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Dan Osa-Ogbegie Esq. alleged that the arrest and remand of the suspects were orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress-led government in the state.

He alleged that Ekpoma had been abandoned to kidnappers and violent criminals, with residents living in fear as attacks escalate allegedly unchecked.

Osa-Ogbegie said the party “was unequivocally opposed to kidnapping and killings in all their forms and demanded the immediate dismantling of criminal networks operating freely across Ekpoma and neighbouring communities.

“The PDP expresses full solidarity with the people of Ekpoma, particularly the students and residents who organised a peaceful protest against insecurity. It described the protest as lawful, courageous, and constitutionally protected, adding that only a government frightened by accountability would criminalise such civic action.”

The party demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all those arrested during and after the protest.