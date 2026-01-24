Edo PDP carpets government plan to float airline

Governor Monday Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condemned the planned establishment of an airline by the Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration describing it as a misplaced priority.

A statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Dan Osa-Ogbegie Esq said the governor was abandoning critical projects that would improve the lives of the people for a project that would lead to unnecessary spending.

He said “The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has received with deep concern reports of the Edo State Government’s intention to float a state-owned airline.

” This ill-conceived proposal is a textbook example of misplaced priority and yet another exposure of a government profoundly disconnected from the urgent realities confronting Edo people.

“At a time when Edo State is grappling with decaying infrastructure, worsening urban conditions, and stalled strategic projects, the idea of establishing an airline is not only unrealistic but profoundly insensitive.

” Running an airline is capital-intensive, technically demanding, and historically disastrous for most sub-national governments in Nigeria. It requires massive upfront investment, continuous subsidies, and world-class operational competence, none of which the Edo State Government presently demonstrates.

“The Edo PDP firmly believes that scarce state revenues should be channelled into areas with direct, broad-based impact: comprehensive rehabilitation of urban and inter-city roads; modern drainage and flood-control systems; revitalisation of public schools and hospitals; reliable power and water supply; support for small and medium-scale enterprises; youth skills acquisition and job creation; security architecture; and the completion and optimisation of existing strategic projects already commenced with public funds.

” Edo State does not need an airline to fly above its problems. It needs a government prepared to confront them squarely on the ground. Development begins with fixing the basics, restoring confidence, and pursuing realistic, people-centred priorities.”