Edo govt arrests pastor for allegedly defiling 2 sisters

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY— THE Edo State government said the Founder of Rollo Life of Christ Brethren Ministry, Bishop Gideon Osazee, has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two biological sisters who are minors. They were said to be ages 13 and 17.

Besides the two sisters, four other girls have stepped out to allegedly testify that the man of God slept with them.

Osazee was arrested by officials of the Edo State Government after several days of laying ambush for him.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Eugene Abdullah, said other children from the church have spoken out about sexual harassment from the suspect.

Faith Edebor of the Vivian Sexual Assault Referral Centre, said preliminary investigation supported claims of the victims.

On his part, Bishop Osazee, who denied the allegations, said he had a relationship with the eldest of the two sisters.