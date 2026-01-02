Economic activities peak  as CBN’s  PMI rises to 57.6 index points 

CBN

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Economic activity in Nigeria peaked in December 2025 as the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 57.6 points, the highest monthly expansion recorded in the year, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The increase from 56.4 points in November reflects a stronger and broad-based improvement in business conditions across key sectors of the economy, signalling sustained growth momentum at the close of the year.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, disclosed this yesterday in its Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) Report for December 2025.

CBN also said that the industry sector recorded the highest level of expansion since 2020 at 57 index points during the review period.

CBN said: “The composite PMI stood at 57.6 index points in December 2025, compared with 56.4 index points in November 2025, indicating a stronger and broad-based expansion in aggregate economic activity.

“This marks the thirteenth consecutive month of expansion.

“This represents the strongest expansion signal recorded so far in 2025.

“Out of the 36 subsectors covered in the survey, 32 experienced expansions in economic activity.

“In December 2025, the industry sector PMI stood at 57.0 index points, reflecting the highest expansionary trajectory since March 2020.

“Further analysis indicated that 14 of the 17 subsectors surveyed reported growth in industrial activity, indicating a stronger, robust and widespread expansion in aggregate economic activity.

“The Service Sector PMI, at 56.4 points in December 2025, indicated sustained expansion for the eleventh consecutive month.

“Thirteen (13) subsectors out of 14 surveyed recorded growth in business activity while one (1) maintained a stationary position.

“This underscores the broad-based nature of the sector’s performance. At 58.5 index points, the Agriculture Sector recorded expansion for the seventeenth consecutive month. All the five (5) subsectors recorded growth in agricultural activities in December 2025.”

“The input price indices for the Composite and its subsectors: Industry, Services and Agriculture, recorded higher points than their corresponding output price indices.”