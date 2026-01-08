Ebonyi police arrested 1,733 suspects in 2025, rescued nine kidnapped victims

By Jeff Agbodo

The Ebonyi State Command has arrested 1,733 suspects for various crimes in the state in 2025.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO SP Joshua Ukandu, while highlighting some key achievements for the year 2025 under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, advocated for community policing.

The PPRO said in the year under review, the Command arrested a total of 1,733 suspects in connection with 913 cases.

Ukandu said the arrests comprised 1,624 male and 109 female suspects, while 462 cases involving 822 male and 22 female suspects were thoroughly investigated and subsequently charged in court.

He said that the Command also investigated several major offences, including 88 cases of murder, 48 cases of armed robbery, 30 cases of rape, 156 cases of stealing, and 36 cases of unlawful possession of firearms, among others.

“In terms of operational successes, the Command recovered 35 locally fabricated single and double-barreled pistols and long guns, seven pump-action rifles, six AK-47/assault rifles, and 149 rounds of assorted ammunition.

” Additionally, nine kidnapped victims were rescued, while six stolen vehicles were recovered, including a Sino truck that was being vandalised for sale as scrap.

“CP Uche-Anya expressed profound appreciation to the gallant officers of the Command, sister security agencies, strategic stakeholders, and the peace-loving residents of Ebonyi State for their support and cooperation, which contributed significantly to the successes recorded in 2025.

“She further pledged that in 2026, the Command will consolidate on these achievements by deepening community policing initiatives, strengthening synergy with sister agencies, enhancing officers’ capacity through in-house training, and ensuring professionalism and civility in interactions with the public,” Ukandu stated.

Vanguard News