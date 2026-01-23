Drug War: Marwa tasks NDLEA Commanders on 2026 targets, orders crackdown on cartels

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has charged field commanders of the Agency to dismantle drug cartels nationwide and intensify sensitization and advocacy efforts as part of its 2026 operational targets.

Marwa gave the charge on Friday during the NDLEA’s annual review and planning meeting held at the Agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja. The high-level strategic session brought together members of the NDLEA management team, zonal commanders, commanders from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, commanders of seaports and international airports, the Marine Unit commander, as well as heads of the Strike Force and Special Operations Units.

Setting the tone for the 2026 operational year, the NDLEA boss said the Agency had begun the year on a strong footing, building on the record-breaking achievements recorded in previous years. He described 2026 as a year of consolidation, particularly in the areas of Drug Supply Reduction (DSR) and Drug Demand Reduction (DDR).

“The results we achieved last year were significant, but we cannot afford to rest on our oars,” Marwa said. “Our 2026 goals are clear: to completely disrupt the financial lifelines of drug cartels and ensure that every community in Nigeria is sensitized against the scourge of substance abuse.”

He directed all commands to ensure seamless execution of the 2026 strategic work plan, stressing that professionalism, discipline, and zero tolerance for compromise must remain central to NDLEA operations.

Reflecting on his five years in office, Marwa said the progress recorded by the Agency was a product of collective effort and dedication by officers and men across the country.

“When I assumed office, I made clear declarations about the direction of this Agency and our resolve to confront drug barons and kingpins. Looking back, the progress achieved is the result of your collective efforts,” he said.

He added that while the Agency had earned increased respect locally and internationally, officers must remain focused on consolidating gains and delivering even greater outcomes.

“The renewal of my tenure by the President is largely a reflection of your work. Real impact comes from seizures made, arrests effected, and convictions secured in the field,” Marwa noted, while commending personnel for their diligence and commitment.

On operational strategy, the NDLEA chairman stressed the need for thorough surveillance and planning before any operation, advising commanders to request reinforcement where capacity is inadequate rather than risk avoidable casualties.

He also called for intensified advocacy and sensitization efforts, particularly in schools and communities, noting that progress recorded so far must be expanded nationwide.

Marwa further directed that State Drug Control Committees be strengthened in all states, with activities extended to local government and ward levels, insisting that every state must have a functional committee in 2026.

Reassuring the public, Marwa said the NDLEA remains fully committed to protecting Nigerian youths and families from the dangers of illicit drugs, warning drug cartels that there would be “no vacuum or breathing space” for their activities.

He urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and continue to support the Agency with timely and useful information, stressing that the fight against substance abuse and drug trafficking is a collective responsibility.