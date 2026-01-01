Driver of Lexus SUV arrested over Anthony Joshua accident — Ogun Police

By Efe Onodjae

Ogun State Police Command has confirmed that the driver of a Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in connection with the Anthony Joshua accident has been taken into custody for questioning.

The confirmation was made on Thursday by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, on his X page who disclosed that investigations into the incident were still ongoing.

According to the Police spokesman, “The driver of the Lexus SUV is currently in custody in connection with the Anthony Joshua accident case. Investigations are ongoing.”

Two of Joshua’s team members and close friends died in the accident.