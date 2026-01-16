DPP advice ends my family tragedy — Akingboye’s widow

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS—Mrs Christiana Akingboye, widow of the late Bamidele Akingboye, former Ondo State Social Democratic Party governorship aspirant, has said the final legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has brought long-awaited closure to her family after months of suspicion and emotional strain following her husband’s death.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Mrs. Akingboye confirmed that the DPP, in advice dated January 5, 2026, found no case against her, her children, or any member of their household.

“The Lagos State Government has concluded its independent review and cleared us of any wrongdoing. There is no case to answer. No foul play was established, and no prosecution should proceed against my family,” she said.

She noted that the decision vindicated the position the family had maintained since her husband’s death on September 3, 2025, stressing that the period that followed was marked by intense public scrutiny when they should have been allowed to grieve.

“Before we could mourn, we were pushed into the public space to defend our integrity and our love for the man we lost,” she said, adding that the experience took a heavy emotional toll on her children.

Despite the pain, Mrs. Akingboye said the family cooperated fully with investigators. “We made ourselves available at all times and submitted to every lawful process, even while dealing with shock and loss,” she stated.

She appealed to the public and media to allow her family the space to heal, noting that grief does not follow legal timelines and recovery cannot be rushed. She also cautioned against harmful assumptions, particularly regarding mental health, emphasizing that such conditions should attract compassion, not stigma.

Mrs. Akingboye thanked family members, friends, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus Assembly, and other well-wishers for their support, paying special tribute to her children for their resilience.“We seek no controversy and no further debate. We ask only for the dignity to mourn, to heal, and to move forward.”

in peace,” she said.

In its advice, signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr. Babajide Martins, the state noted that post-mortem findings revealed no injuries suggesting the involvement of a third party. On that basis, the DPP concluded that no prima facie case existed against the widow or her family.

Counsel to the family, Dr. Abiodun Adesanya, confirmed the position, saying the decision followed a comprehensive review of medical records, post-mortem findings, witness statements, and other materials.

“The conclusion was clear and unequivocal: no case, no foul play, no prosecution,” he said, adding that the family endured months of unjust public suspicion during a time of profound loss.