Double Olympic champion Chebet takes maternity break in 2026

(FILES) First placed Kenya’s athlete Beatrice Chebet celebrates with her country’s flag and her medal at the end of the women’s 10000m final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 13, 2025. Kenyan runner Beatrice Chebet, who won gold in the 5,000 metres and 10,000m at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is taking a maternity break in 2026, her agent announced on January 5, 2026. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)

Kenyan runner Beatrice Chebet, who won gold in the 5,000 metres and 10,000m at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is taking a maternity break in 2026, her agent announced on Monday.

The 25-year-old is also the world record holder in both events and capped her Olympic achievement by winning gold at both distances at the world championships in Tokyo in September.

“After a lot of rumours, we can finally share the news: in 2026, Beatrice Chebet will run the most important race of her life — becoming a mother,” her agent announced on social media.

Chebet was due to defend her title at the World Cross Country Championships in Florida on Saturday but announced her withdrawal a few days ago.

She didn’t give an explanation but said she was looking forward to the “next chapter of (her) life.”

She will not miss any major championships in 2026. The next world championships take place in in Beijing in 2027 before the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.