Dorayi Killings: ‘security orders are mere talk’ — Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the killing of a mother and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi, Kano, calling the incident a devastating tragedy and a stark reflection of Nigeria’s worsening security situation.

In a statement, Atiku questioned the effectiveness of repeated directives issued to security agencies, warning that continued violence against innocent citizens is unacceptable.

“I am heartbroken by the gruesome killing of a mother and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi, Kano. This senseless violence against innocent Nigerians is unacceptable.

“It is either the so-called marching orders to the security agencies are not being actioned or it is merely political talk.

“Security agencies are charged to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice and take decisive actions to protect every Nigerian from such brutality.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family and community. We must end the culture of violence and ensure safety for all,” Atiku said.