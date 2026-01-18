Domestic Violence: Suspect nabbed in Sokoto after wife’s killing in Kebbi

By Musa UbandawakiSokoto

SOKOTO:– A man identified as Sule Gurmu, suspected to have murdered his wife, Umaima Maidawa, has been arrested in Katami town, Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State, following a coordinated security operation by law enforcement agencies.

The arrest came days after the alleged killing of Umaima Maidawa in Bayawa town, Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State, an incident believed to have stemmed from domestic violence and which plunged the local community into deep shock and mourning.

Reports of the tragic incident triggered widespread outrage among residents, many of whom described the act as senseless and heartbreaking, particularly given the growing concern over domestic violence in communities across the northwest.

In response, the Chairman of Augie Local Government Area, Hon. Yahaya Muhammad Augie, promptly directed security agencies to track down the suspect and ensure that he was apprehended without delay.

Acting on the directive, a joint team comprising personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) launched an intensive investigation and manhunt across state boundaries.

The coordinated effort paid off when the suspect was eventually traced to Katami town in neighbouring Sokoto State, where he was arrested without incident and taken into custody.

Following confirmation of the killing, Hon. Yahaya Muhammad Augie personally visited the scene of the crime in Bayawa town alongside security operatives to assess the situation and reassure the grieving community.

The local government chairman also facilitated the evacuation of the deceased’s body to Argungu General Hospital, where an autopsy was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.

Strongly condemning the act, Hon. Augie described the alleged killing as inhumane, criminal and unacceptable, stressing that domestic violence has no place in a civilized and law abiding society.

He warned that his administration would not tolerate acts of violence within homes or communities, adding that anyone found culpable would be made to face the full consequences of the law.

The chairman however commended the police and NSCDC for their swift response, professionalism and effective inter agency collaboration, which led to the timely arrest of the suspect.

He also extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, urging them to remain steadfast as justice will take its course through the legal process.

Hon. Augie reaffirmed the commitment of the Augie Local Government Area to the protection of lives and property, assuring residents that authorities will continue to act decisively against crime and domestic violence in all its forms.