Dissolution of Kano state executive committees stands – NNPP

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) says the dissolution of the Kano State executives of the party at all levels stands and cannot be reversed by a court order.

This is contained in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, in Abuja on Thursday.

Johnson said that the reaction followed media reports that a High Court in Kano State had reversed the dissolution of the party’s executive committees at the state, local government and ward levels in line with the NNPP Constitution.

He said the party National Working Committee (NWC) regards the purported reversal of its internal decisions by the court as “an ordinary street rumour” because it had not been served with any court process.

He said while the media reported that the court, via an ex-parte order by Justice Nasiru Saminu on Tuesday, allegedly granted an interim injunction to this effect, the party leadership is yet to be served any court document.

Johnson said if the court order was in any way confirmed, such action would clearly be inconsistent with legal procedures and established legal precedents.

He said it was evidently a misnomer for a judge to purportedly grant such an overreaching interim injunction against a completed action by the NWC of the party.

“We still regard the whole orchestration as a mere rumour. But if this is confirmed, we will take firm legal measures and ensure that the purported illegal injunction does not stand.

“Obviously, it can never stand because it is an illegality, a clear abuse of court process, as the court lacks the jurisdiction to reverse a decision by the party, being an internal affair of the party.

“The dissolution of Kano State executives of the party at all levels therefore stands,” he said.

Johnson explained that the Supreme Court in a plethora of cases ruled that political party affairs were non-justiciable, as such matters were the internal affairs of political parties.

“Therefore, the purported reversal by a Kano State High Court of the decision of the NWC of NNPP cannot be an exception.

“If the reported injunction of this nature is confirmed to be true, then it could only be described as an exercise in legal rascality,” he said.

Johnson added that in established instances of this nature, the NNPP would have no option but to take all necessary measures to ensure that the judicial officers involved were duly sanctioned by the National Judicial Council. (NAN)