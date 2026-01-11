Disregard noise of opposition groups,Otti tells Abia people

Gov. Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has tasked the people of the state to disregard gatherings of members of the opposition parties in the state over the 2027 general election.

The Governor alleged that the opposition parties had the opportunity to develop the State in the past but failed to do so, insisted that they are gathering for their selfish interests and not for the good of the state.

Otti stated this at the Seventh-Day Adventist, SDA, Church ,Umuoriehi, Umuahia North headquarters of the Abia North Conference of the Church, during the dedication of the Church building recently reconstructed by the Governor.

He described the gatherings of the opposition politicians in the State against him as a failed project, stressing that it is only the empty barrel that makes noise.

“In reference to the noise of the opposition parties that you may have been hearing in the last few days.

“I want us to just dismiss it as noise, you know, and it’s always the empty barrel that makes the loudest noise.

“As for gathering, as recorded in Isaiah chapter 54, verse 15, it says, Behold, they will surely gather, but the gathering is not of me. And since it’s not of me, what would they do? They will scatter and they will fall for your sake. That’s the holy book.

“And like I have always also said, some of these people speaking have forgotten what is written in Lamentations chapter 5, verse 37. And it is a big charge. Who are you to speak when the Lord has not spoken?

“So, nobody should worry about that. We don’t even think we should dignify them with responses.”

Otti assured that his administration would continue to do its works of changing the narratives in the State, which is more important as these politicians are not interested in the people of the State.

“We should just do what we are doing. In everything, they will not talk about you, the Abia people. They are talking about themselves.

“But they are a tiny minority. And God doesn’t make mistakes. And he doesn’t have an unfinished project. So, I don’t want anybody to lose breath or worry about it.”

On the newly renovated church building,Otti explained that the building was already standing, stressing that he did not do the renovation project with government ‘s funds.

“It’s not correct to say that I did everything. I did a little part of it. The Church was standing before now.

“So, what we did was a little renovation because we wanted it to look better.

“It’s also important for me to re-emphasize and I’m sure those who know me, know that government money did not come in here.

“We only use government money for government business. But, because we also have a second address, we’re able to do the things we were doing before now. Those of you who have been here long enough will remember that sometime about 2012, that I came here and led the fundraising for the construction of the conference office there.”

Earlier in his sermon, the President, Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Abia North – Central Conference, Pastor Kennedy Ihuoma challenged the congregants to be faithful to God in all they do.

He commended the Governor for his support to the church and prayed God to continue to bless him.

Vanguard News