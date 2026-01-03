Destiny Etiko reflects on 2025, looks forward to bigger wins in 2026

Etiko Destiny

By Benjamin Njoku

Destiny Etiko has expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans, friends, and family for standing by her in 2025, making it an unforgettable year. In a new year’s message on Instagram, the drama doll thanked them for their love and support, saying it kept her going despite challenges.

“Your encouragement kept me going, even on days when the journey felt heavy,” she wrote. Etiko prayed that 2026 brings greater opportunities, good health, louder wins, and fulfilled dreams for everyone.

The actress reflected on 2025, saying it brought lessons, growth, challenges, and beautiful moments. She’s grateful for her fans’ unwavering support and looks forward to a brighter 2026 .