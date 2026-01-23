Dengue claims one life as Sokoto emerges epicentre, NCDC raises alert

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, on Thursday raised the alarm over increasing cases of dengue fever with one fatality recorded in Sokoto.



In its latest Situation Report, it was found that 29 suspected cases of dengue fever were recorded in Sokoto in November, 2025, out of which six were laboratory-confirmed, with one death, pushing the case fatality rate (CFR) to a worrying 16.67 per cent for the month. revealed in



From January to November 2025, Nigeria recorded a cumulative 735 suspected dengue cases, 219 confirmed infections, and two deaths, translating to a national CFR of 0.91 per cent across five states and 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Speaking on the development, the NCDC Director General, Dr Jide Idris warned that dengue fever, though often underreported, is increasingly becoming a public health concern in Nigeria due to climate factors, urbanisation and poor vector control.

“The November figures are significant because they show ongoing transmission in Sokoto State and highlight the risk of severe outcomes, including death, when cases are not detected early,” the NCDC report stated.

According to the Situation Report, Edo State (537 cases) and Sokoto State (96 cases) together accounted for 86.4 per cent of all suspected dengue cases nationwide between January and November 2025, underscoring persistent transmission hotspots.

In Sokoto alone, three LGAs — Sokoto South, Sokoto North and Wurno — recorded suspected and confirmed cases, with Sokoto South reporting the highest number.

“The concentration of cases in a few states suggests the need for targeted surveillance, improved laboratory confirmation, and aggressive vector control in high-burden areas,” the agency noted.

The report further revealed that the 31–50-year age group was the most affected, accounting for 43.84 per cent of all confirmed cases, a trend health experts say could have economic implications given the productivity age bracket involved.

Although the overall national fatality rate remains relatively low, the NCDC cautioned against complacency.

“Dengue fever can progress rapidly to severe disease if not properly managed. Early healthcare-seeking behaviour and prompt diagnosis remain critical to reducing deaths,” the agency warned.

The NCDC urged state governments, healthcare workers and the public to strengthen preventive measures, including environmental sanitation, elimination of mosquito breeding sites, and early reporting of febrile illnesses.

“Protecting the health of Nigerians requires sustained vigilance. Dengue fever is preventable, and with timely detection and response, deaths can be avoided,” the Centre stressed.

The agency assured Nigerians that it is working closely with state health authorities to enhance surveillance, risk communication and outbreak preparedness as the country moves into 2026.