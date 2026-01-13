Demolition: Jakande Estate residents stage protest at Lagos Assembly

Residents of Jakande Estate, Ilesan in Lagos State, on Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest at the Lagos State House of Assembly complex against what they called moves to further demolish their homes by the state government.

Leading the protesters, Alhaji Abdulhameed Shuaib, appealed to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to stop further demolition activities, respect court injunction and ensure a fair and transparent resolution of the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “Demolition without adequate compensation is injustice,” “Please stop forceful eviction,” and “No compensation, no demolition @ Jakande Estate Ilesan.”

According to him, their request that compensation must reflect the true value of homes if demolition is inevitable is fair.

He explained that the dispute began in 2025 when residents were informed that they would be driven out of the estate and offered compensation.

Shuaib said an initial offer of six million naira per three-bedroom apartment was rejected as grossly inadequate, noting that the flats were originally allocated by the government and duly signed by a former governor.

He said: “How can a three-bedroom flat be valued at six million naira when similar government-built houses were going for about ₦15 million at the time?” he said.

Shuaib said subsequent offers of seven million naira and later ₦11 million were also rejected, especially as residents were allegedly asked to submit original property documents with a promise of payment three months later.

“We refused because it is risky. Once demolition starts, nobody can stop the caterpillar,” he said.

According to him, while residents were still arranging legal representation, about 50 buildings in the estate were demolished in March 2025.

He said residents later obtained a court injunction restraining further demolition.

Shuaib alleged that despite the injunction, threats continued, with warnings that anyone who failed to accept the offer before demolition would lose all entitlements.

He added that the court had since extended the injunction until Feb. 4, 2026.

He further alleged that some tenants were recently offered ₦50,000 to vacate their homes, while heavy machinery was again sighted entering the estate.

Shuaib also claimed that two residents were arrested after confronting the demolition team with court papers.

He said arrested residents were currently being held at a police facility in Oshodi.

Shuaib expressed concern that state government officials, including the governor and the attorney-general, neither appeared in court nor sent representatives, despite being listed as parties in the suit.

Addressing the protesters, Mr Setonji David, representing Badagry 2 constituency, appealed to the protesters to remain calm while the Assembly investigates the matter.

Vanguard News