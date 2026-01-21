Democracy not built on serial defections, APC tells Atiku, Obi

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos – The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has questioned the democratic credentials of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, saying neither played a significant role in Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggle that led to the current democratic dispensation.

In a statement on Wednesday, Lagos APC Spokesman Seye Oladejo said Atiku and Obi, who recently positioned themselves as moral arbiters of Nigeria’s democracy, were absent when others faced detention, exile, intimidation, loss of livelihood, and death in the fight against military rule.

The statement read in part:

“The Lagos State Chapter of the APC finds it imperative to interrogate—the so-called democratic credentials of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, who have anointed themselves as the conscience of Nigeria’s democracy. Democracy is sustained by consistency, sacrifice, respect for institutions, and fidelity to the will of the people—not by selective outrage, convenience-driven alliances, or transactional politics.”

The party criticized Obi’s political trajectory, describing his movement across multiple political platforms as opportunistic rather than ideologically driven. It also condemned Atiku for navigating various political parties in his bid for the presidency, calling his actions “ambition without ideological anchor.”

“Democracy is not strengthened by serial defections, nor preserved by treating political parties as mere vehicles of convenience. Alliances forged by bitterness, entitlement, and desperation are not democratic alternatives,” the statement added.

The Lagos APC further urged Nigerians to evaluate leaders based on respect for democratic processes and institutional loyalty rather than protest after losing elections. The party emphasized that the electorate deserves clarity and statesmanship, not ambition disguised as moral authority.

“Both gladiators are hereby encouraged to accept this as an open challenge and present their democratic credentials to the discerning Nigerian public—devoid of fairytales,” the statement concluded.