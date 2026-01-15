Delta lawmaker impeached over alleged gross misconduct

Okeoghene

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

Leader of Ughelli North Local Government Legislative Arm, Rt. Hon. Ajero Prosper Okeoghene, has been impeached over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The impeachment of the ousted leader was signed by 12 out of the 18 councillors that attended the plenary at the legislative chamber of Ughelli North on Wednesday.

The councillors alleged that the former House leader breached the constitutional requirement to lead the 8th Assembly.

According to the statement, “We the undersigned Councillors of Ughelli North Local Government Legislative House of the 8th Assembly have watched with keen interest the activities of the present leader of the Assembly Rt. Hon. Ajero Okeoghene Prosper and having thoroughly gone through it, we decided to as a matter of urgency resolved to impeach him in line with the relevant Delta Local Government Law 2013 as Amended and other Legislative practices/convention.

“Furthermore, to the above therefore, we are constrained to state unequivocally that Hon. Ajero Okeoghene Prosper lacks the ability to move this Eighth (8th) Assembly to the next level and as such should step outside for another to reinvigorate this present Assembly.

“Having satisfied the constitutional requirement of 2/3 majority, motion for his impeachment and removal as leader of the Ughelli North Legislative Arm was moved.

“His impeachment was as a result of Misappropriation of funds, inability to pilot the affairs of the house, high-handedness, gross misconduct and refusal to call plenary as at when due and his excessive drunkenness.

“The motion for his improvement was moved by Hon Onome Isherhe, Councillor representing Ughelli Ward 12 and seconded by Hon Clever Erhuvwu Ofariko representing Orogun Ward 3, respectively.

“The motion for a new Leader of the Ughelli North Legislative Arm was moved by Hon Collins Oghenebrorhie Arhiakpore, the Councillor representing Agbarha Ward 2 and seconded by Hon Felicia Diedjomaho, the Councillor representing Agbarho Ward 1,” It stated.

Amongst the Councillors that signed the impeachment are Hon. Orido December, Hon. Victor, Hon. Igogono Goddey and Hon. Felicia Diedjomaho.

Others are Hon. Inana Oke Festus, Hon. Clever Erhuvwu Ofariko, Hon. Collins Arhiakpore, Hon. Joseph Friday Obara, Hon. Onome Isherhe and Hon. Palmer Israel.

The new Leader of the Ughelli North Local Government Legislative Arm is Rt Hon Solomon Oghenero Agbini, the Councillor representing Ogor Ward 1.

All efforts to contact the impeached leader, Okeoghene, were not successful as calls to his line were not answered or returned as of the time of this report.