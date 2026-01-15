Dele Momodu joins ADC, pledges collaboration to rescue Nigeria

Momodu

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Founder of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, on Thursday in Benin City officially defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) where he pledged to work with like-minded Nigerians to rescue and reposition the country.

He said his decision to join the ADC was not driven by personal political ambition but by a desire to contribute to national renewal.

He said he has no intention of contesting for any elective office but is committed to helping to right the wrongs in the nation.

“Today, I stand before my leaders as I humbly reintegrate myself into the democratic process of my state.

“Many people have asked whether I intend to contest for governor or senator, but I tell them clearly that my interest is to promote the welfare and aspirations of our people.

“My decision to pick up the party card today is only the beginning of a journey. My mission is to join hands with citizens of like minds to rescue, recover and reset Nigeria.

“Nigeria must be rescued from the drift towards a one-party state. This task requires the total commitment of the majority of Nigerians who refuse to be enslaved in their own country,” Momodu said.

Earlier, a former Governor of Edo State and prominent leader of the ADC, John Odigie-Oyegun, described Momodu’s defection as a significant milestone for the party and the nation.

Oyegun said Nigeria has laboured under a heavy burden since independence, noting that the situation has worsened and now demands collective action by principled and patriotic citizens.

“Today is unique in the history of the African Democratic Congress because it marks a significant milestone in our quest to reposition Nigeria.

“Chief Dele Momodu is one of the Nigerians who played a key role in keeping the military out of politics.

Today, we find ourselves in another existential struggle that will determine the future of this country.

“This is not yet a campaign, but we are warming up—gathering friends, men and women of integrity, and principled minds like Dele Momodu.

“He is not a typical politician. As a media professional, he has long held politicians accountable, and his decision to join us speaks volumes. These are the kind of people Nigeria urgently needs.

“The burden Nigerians have carried since independence has become unbearable, and we must all work together to redeem the country from this needless hardship,” Oyegun said.